InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSPR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of InspireMD in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on InspireMD in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSPR

InspireMD Stock Down 6.3 %

NYSE:NSPR opened at $2.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 413.96% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of InspireMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.