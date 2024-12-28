Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

Shares of OXY opened at $48.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,247.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

