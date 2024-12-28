GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GeoPark

GeoPark Price Performance

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.99 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 57.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 3,251.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 368,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter worth $2,834,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $2,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 997.3% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 131,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 119,678 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.