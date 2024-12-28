CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.5 %

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $51.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE:CVU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of CPI Aerostructures as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

