SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY opened at $1.23 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

