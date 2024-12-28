China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 31.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

