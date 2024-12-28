StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Everi Stock Down 0.2 %

EVRI stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 2.07. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,317.64. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

About Everi

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Everi by 1,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Everi by 38.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

