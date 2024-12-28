StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Everi Stock Down 0.2 %
EVRI stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 2.07. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Everi
In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,317.64. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi
About Everi
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.
