USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of USANA Health Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 99.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

