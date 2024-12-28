Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Reports Amendment to Articles of Incorporation and Voting Results Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2024,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Creative Medical Technology’s 8K filing here.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.

Recommended Stories