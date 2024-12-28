Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Reports Amendment to Articles of Incorporation and Voting Results Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 19, 2024,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Creative Medical Technology’s 8K filing here.
About Creative Medical Technology
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Medical Technology
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025