Blackboxstocks Inc. Dismisses Turner, Stone & Company as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; Engages Victor Mokuolo CPA PLLC as ReplacementOn December 20, 2024, Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) made significant changes in its accounting

Blackboxstocks Company Profile
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
