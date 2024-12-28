First Hawaiian, Inc. Vice Chairman and COO Christopher L. Dods Announces Resignation, Effective March 31, 2025

On December 20, 2024, First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing the resignation of Mr. Christopher L. Dods, who currently serves as the Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer of the company and its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank.

Get alerts:

According to the filing, Mr. Dods has tendered his resignation from both positions, which will be effective on March 31, 2025. For further details regarding this announcement, reference can be made to the press release issued by First Hawaiian, Inc. on December 26, 2024, attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1. It is important to note that Exhibit 99.1 should not be considered as “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except with specific reference.

With Mr. Dods’s departure, the Company will undergo a leadership transition in the coming months. Mr. Dods, who joined First Hawaiian Bank in 2007, has been instrumental in various divisions over the years, with his responsibilities expanding to encompass crucial areas such as marketing, corporate communications, digital banking, and consumer products. In 2021, he was promoted to the positions of Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, overseeing Enterprise Technology Management, Operations Services, Data and Analytics, as well as Strategy and Transformation.

In a statement, Mr. Bob Harrison, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Hawaiian, Inc., praised Mr. Dods’s contributions, noting the advancements made under his leadership in enhancing the bank’s digital offerings and overall customer experience. Mr. Harrison expressed gratitude for Mr. Dods’s dedication and wished him success in his future endeavors.

In response to his resignation, Mr. Dods expressed his deep appreciation for his time at First Hawaiian Bank, highlighting the privilege of working at such a prestigious institution. He emphasized his pride in the organization and the people he worked with over the years.

Founded in 1858, First Hawaiian, Inc. serves as a bank holding company with its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its primary subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, stands as Hawaii’s largest financial institution, offering a wide range of banking services to both consumers and commercial clients. The company operates branches across Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan, providing services such as wealth management, insurance, credit card facilities, and more through various channels including online and mobile banking.

For further information about First Hawaiian, Inc. and its services, interested parties may visit the company’s website at www.fhb.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read First Hawaiian’s 8K filing here.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More