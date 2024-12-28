TScan Therapeutics Announces $30 Million Registered Direct OfferingOn December 26, 2024, TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) entered into a securities purchase agreement with Lynx1 Capital Management LP, an existing shareholder, and an investment

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

