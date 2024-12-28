The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)

On December 24, 2024, The Glimpse Group, Inc. announced that it had received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating a successful return to compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This rule requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

Get alerts:

The company, headquartered at 15 West 38th St., 12th Fl, New York, NY 10018, can be reached at (917)-292-2685. The Glimpse Group, Inc. operates as a diversified Immersive Technology platform company, focusing on enterprise-driven Virtual Reality (“VR”), Augmented Reality (“AR”), and Spatial Computing software and services.

The Compliance Notice from Nasdaq has signaled that The Glimpse Group has met the prescribed bid price requirement, reflecting stability and adherence to exchange regulations. The successful compliance reaffirms the company’s commitment to meeting the necessary market standards.

The Glimpse Group’s unique business model creates scalability and an ecosystem conducive to growth, offering investors a pathway to engage directly with this emerging industry through a diversified platform.

A press release dated December 24, 2024, issued by The Glimpse Group, Inc. further elaborated on the compliance attainment and can be accessed under Exhibit 99.1.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in their business operations. The company’s actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements due to associated risks and uncertainties.

For more information on The Glimpse Group, Inc., please visit their official website at www.theglimpsegroup.com.

This press release serves as a disclosure under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) and is not considered a filing under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The information provided, including the attached Exhibit 99.1, is not to be incorporated by reference except as explicitly stated in any subsequent filings.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read The Glimpse Group’s 8K filing here.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Recommended Stories