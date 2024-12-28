PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Make Investor Presentations

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 26, 2024, detailing its intention to present at investor conferences and other forums. The company, a Nevada-based organization with offices in Edina, Minnesota, operates under the ticker symbols PETV and PETVW on the OTCQB exchange.

The information contained in Exhibit 99.1 of the filing pertains to an Investor Presentation dated December 2024. This presentation is set to be shared with investors, analysts, and the public either in full or part, and may include updates and modifications. While the information is being made available pursuant to Regulation FD and Item 7.01 of Form 8-K, it is not considered as “filed” with the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. emphasized that the content of the Investor Presentation should be viewed in conjunction with the company’s SEC filings and other public announcements. The company confirmed that it holds no obligation to periodically update or revise the information, although management reserves the right to do so as needed.

The filing also indicated that the disclosed information does not imply materiality, nor is it automatically incorporated by reference into subsequent regulatory filings unless specifically noted.

As an emerging growth company, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. remains committed to transparency and timely disclosure, following the necessary guidelines set by the SEC. The company’s CEO, John Lai, signed the document on December 26, 2024, reflecting the company’s intent to provide comprehensive and updated information to its stakeholders.

The filing included Exhibit 99.1 – PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Investor Presentation dated December 2024, along with the necessary Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted as Inline XBRL. This step ensures that the information is readily accessible and compliant with regulatory standards.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

