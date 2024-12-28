HUMBL, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership with Appointment of Thiago Moura as President and CEO

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) revealed a significant shift in its executive leadership as it accepted the resignation of Brian Foote as President and CEO on December 24, 2024. The company appointed Thiago Moura to succeed Foote in these roles.

Get alerts:

Thiago Moura, aged 46, brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Currently serving as the Controller, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ybyrá Capital S.A, a Brazilian publicly traded investment holding company with over $1 billion in assets under management, Moura has showcased his proficiency in various sectors including commodities trading, energy, and financial industry during his tenure since April 2021. Prior to this, he founded and led HugPay, a fintech company focusing on payment solutions, from June 2010 to January 2020. Additionally, from January 2007 to January 2010, Moura held the position of CEO at TMS Serviços Empresas, specializing in mergers and acquisitions in São Paulo, Brazil’s condominium management market. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of São Paulo.

The transition in leadership was a smooth one, with no expressed disagreement from Brian Foote regarding HUMBL’s operations, policies, or practices, setting the stage for Thiago Moura to take the helm.

This news comes amidst the company’s recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission which reported this change in executive leadership. HUMBL’s stock, trading under the ticker symbol HMBL on the OTC Pink exchange, has been subject to increased attention following this announcement.

Investors and industry watchers will be keenly observing the strategic direction and operational changes that Moura’s leadership might bring to HUMBL moving forward. With a strong track record in various sectors, his appointment marks a potentially transformative period for the company as it navigates evolving market dynamics.

The company also filed financial statements and an exhibit, showcasing various financial data and information relevant to its current operations. Providing key insights into the executive moves and financial disclosures, HUMBL appears poised to embark on a new chapter under the leadership of Thiago Moura.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read HUMBL’s 8K filing here.

HUMBL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

Recommended Stories