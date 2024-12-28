Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance
PWOD opened at $30.39 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.
