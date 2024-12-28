Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

PWOD opened at $30.39 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Penns Woods Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

