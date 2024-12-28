Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.33 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $624.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 80.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 94.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

