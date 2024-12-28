Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance
EBTC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp
About Enterprise Bancorp
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
