Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

EBTC opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $493.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

About Enterprise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

