Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.37 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORMP. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 320,495 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 837,153 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

