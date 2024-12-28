OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Performance
Shares of OPGN opened at $0.64 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.
OpGen Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OpGen
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.