OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGNFree Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.64 on Friday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

