CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.62 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

