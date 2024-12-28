Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

