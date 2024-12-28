Kymera Therapeutics’ (KYMR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KYMR. BTIG Research began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

KYMR opened at $40.11 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

