Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gold Resource stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gold Resource Co. ( NYSE:GORO Free Report ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Gold Resource worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

