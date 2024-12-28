Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Gold Resource Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.60. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.71.
Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.
