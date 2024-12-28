SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

SenesTech stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

