TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

