Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. Masimo has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Masimo’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Masimo by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 107.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,523 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 23.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,869,000 after purchasing an additional 262,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

