Head to Head Analysis: Everus (NYSE:ECG) vs. Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) and Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Landsea Homes and Everus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 3 0 2.75 Everus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.16%. Everus has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.13%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Everus.

This table compares Landsea Homes and Everus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.46 billion 0.22 $29.24 million $0.72 12.08 Everus $2.73 billion 1.31 $137.23 million N/A N/A

Everus has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Everus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 1.82% 6.96% 2.92% Everus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Everus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Landsea Homes Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Landsea Holdings Corporation.

About Everus

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

