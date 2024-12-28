Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

NYSE BERY opened at $65.02 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 313,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

