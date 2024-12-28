Comparing Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ)

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) and Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosmos Health and Aceto”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Health $56.04 million 0.28 -$18.54 million ($2.44) -0.28 Aceto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aceto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosmos Health.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aceto 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cosmos Health and Aceto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Cosmos Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Health and Aceto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Health -36.39% -9.39% -5.10% Aceto N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cosmos Health beats Aceto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc. manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors. It sells its products through independent wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Aceto

Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. Human Health segment supplies raw materials used in the production of nutritional and packaged dietary supplements. It markets and distributes its generic prescription and over the counter pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates. Performance Chemicals segment provides specialty chemicals. It serves chemical, agricultural, human health and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates primarily in United States, Europe, and Asia. Aceto Corporation and is headquartered in Port Washington, New York.

