StockNews.com Upgrades Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 6.6 %

TUSK stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 105.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Corey J. Booker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,443.36. This trade represents a 10.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $115,657 over the last 90 days. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.