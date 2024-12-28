StockNews.com Upgrades Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 6.6 %
TUSK stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.62. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $40.02 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a negative net margin of 105.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 65.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
