Prudential (NYSE:PUK) & Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) Head to Head Survey

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Prudential (NYSE:PUK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Federal Life Group and Prudential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Prudential 0 1 1 1 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Life Group and Prudential”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.32 -$8.81 million N/A N/A Prudential $7.52 billion 2.83 $1.70 billion $2.02 7.90

Prudential has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and Prudential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Prudential N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Prudential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prudential beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group



Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About Prudential



Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

