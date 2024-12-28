BP (NYSE:BP) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

NYSE BP opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BP has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. BP’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Graypoint LLC increased its position in BP by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in BP by 101.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BP by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

