Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

NYSE KEYS opened at $162.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This trade represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,201 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

