Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) & The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) Critical Survey

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 4 10 1 2.80 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corpay currently has a consensus price target of $369.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corpay is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.14% 39.44% 7.54% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Corpay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.88 billion 6.13 $981.89 million $14.02 24.34 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Risk & Volatility

Corpay has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corpay beats The Amacore Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

