Reviewing NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) and First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 NewtekOne 0 3 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

NewtekOne has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.73%. Given NewtekOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than First Bancorp.

This table compares First Bancorp and NewtekOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $78.24 million 3.86 $29.52 million $2.37 11.42 NewtekOne $220.51 million 1.55 $47.33 million $1.79 7.27

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp. NewtekOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. First Bancorp pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NewtekOne is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 16.46% 10.72% 0.87% NewtekOne 14.92% 18.73% 2.95%

Summary

NewtekOne beats First Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment. In addition, it offers commercial multifamily loans; residential real estate term and residential real estate construction loans; loans to municipalities in Maine for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax anticipation notes; home equity revolving and term loans; and personal lines of credit and amortizing loans for various purposes, such as autos, recreational vehicles, debt consolidation, personal expenses, or overdraft protection. Further, the company offers private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations and municipalities; and brokerage, annuity, and various insurance products, as well as payment processing services. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Penobscot, Hancock, and Washington counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. It is also involved in the provision of electronic payment processing services comprising credit and debit card processing services, check approval services, processing equipment, and software, as well as cloud-based Point of Sale systems for a various restaurant, retail, assisted living, taxi cabs, parks, and golf course businesses. In addition, it offers wholesale brokerage insurance agency services; and payroll management, and related payment and tax reporting services to independent business owners. Further, the company provides website hosting, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, web design and development, internet marketing, ecommerce, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients as well as SMBs. The company was formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp. and changed its name to NewtekOne, Inc. in January 2023. NewtekOne, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

