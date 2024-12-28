Analyzing Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) and Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Firstsun Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 11.15% 5.49% 0.49% Firstsun Capital Bancorp 15.46% 8.79% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First of Long Island and Firstsun Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First of Long Island currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Firstsun Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

48.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First of Long Island and Firstsun Capital Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $86.16 million 3.11 $26.24 million $0.88 13.49 Firstsun Capital Bancorp $369.74 million 2.97 $103.53 million N/A N/A

Firstsun Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island.

Summary

Firstsun Capital Bancorp beats First of Long Island on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services. It also provides loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and small business administration loans, as well as consumer loans, such as personal, 1-4 family, home equity, multi-family, credit card accounts, overdrafts, and other revolving loans. In addition, it offers remote deposit and cash management products; wealth management and online banking products and services; and trust products, including personal trust and agency accounts, employee benefit and retirement related trust and agency accounts, investment management and advisory agency accounts, and foundation and endowment trust and agency accounts. The company was formerly known as Sunflower Financial, Inc. and changed its name to FirstSun Capital Bancorp in June 2017. FirstSun Capital Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

