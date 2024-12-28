Comparing LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) & Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and LuxUrban Hotels”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 5.26 $10,000.00 N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $72.79 million 0.04 -$78.52 million ($148.49) -0.01

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 9.09% 1.41% 0.72% LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,066.67%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

