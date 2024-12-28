Analyzing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) & Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Zuora shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zuora and MicroStrategy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $452.76 million 3.37 -$68.19 million ($0.49) -20.24 MicroStrategy $467.24 million 169.26 $429.12 million ($2.11) -156.40

Analyst Recommendations

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zuora and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 5 2 0 2.29 MicroStrategy 0 0 8 0 3.00

Zuora currently has a consensus price target of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $479.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.23%. Given MicroStrategy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Zuora.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -16.34% -2.99% -0.58% MicroStrategy -87.05% -17.31% -7.29%

Volatility & Risk

Zuora has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Zuora on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships. It also provides Zuora Platform, an orchestration engine for all subscription data and processes; and other software. The company markets its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers achieve their system availability and usage goals through highly responsive troubleshooting and assistance; MicroStrategy Consulting, which provides architecture and implementation services to help customers realize their desired results; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. In addition, it engages in the development of bitcoin. The company offers its services through direct sales force and channel partners. It serves the U.S. government, state and local governments, and government agencies, as well as a range of industries, including retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

