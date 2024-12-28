Analyzing SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) and SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and SBC Medical Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.59 billion 0.63 -$220.37 million ($5.77) -1.64 SBC Medical Group $223.34 million 2.68 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

SBC Medical Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of SBC Medical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Teladoc Health and SBC Medical Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -37.91% -10.06% -4.86% SBC Medical Group N/A -11.59% -7.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teladoc Health and SBC Medical Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 14 7 0 2.33 SBC Medical Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $12.24, indicating a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Teladoc Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than SBC Medical Group.

Volatility and Risk

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBC Medical Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats SBC Medical Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand. SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, formerly known as Pono Capital Two Inc., is based in TOKYO.

