BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $253.69 Average PT from Analysts

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $1,433,958.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total transaction of $284,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,126,622 shares of company stock worth $211,419,037 over the last ninety days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BeiGene by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BeiGene by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 114,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $181.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $126.97 and a 52 week high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.26 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

