LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $96.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

