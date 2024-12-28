United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $98.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.95.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. This represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 217.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 675,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $105.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. United Airlines had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

