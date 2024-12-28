Brokerages Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Target Price at $30.19

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,546,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,695,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,051,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.48%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

