Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $284.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.33.

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

VMC stock opened at $262.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.80. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

