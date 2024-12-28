CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $69.12 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 280.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

