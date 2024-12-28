Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price at $89.63

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.63.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 127.27%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
