Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Grows By 375.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Worley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.50 on Friday. Worley has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.