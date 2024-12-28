Short Interest in Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Grows By 375.0%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Worley Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.50 on Friday. Worley has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.
Worley Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.