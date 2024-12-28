Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $63.17

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.17.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $39,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,181.15. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $261,888. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,302,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Etsy by 2,736.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $52.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $82.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

