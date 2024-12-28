Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 81.9%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
