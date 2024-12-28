Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 81.9%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the November 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Performance

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing for biologics industry in the People’s Republic of China, North America, Europe, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Biologics and XDC.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.